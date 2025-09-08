Box office collection: Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' earns ₹4.77 crore Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Anushka Shetty's latest film, Ghaati, kicked off its box office run with ₹4.77 crore earned over the weekend.

The movie opened with ₹2 crore on Friday, dipped a bit on Saturday and Sunday, but still drew plenty of attention.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati follows Shetty as Sheelavathi—a bus conductor who becomes involved in the world of cannabis smuggling.