Box office collection: Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' earns ₹4.77 crore
Anushka Shetty's latest film, Ghaati, kicked off its box office run with ₹4.77 crore earned over the weekend.
The movie opened with ₹2 crore on Friday, dipped a bit on Saturday and Sunday, but still drew plenty of attention.
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati follows Shetty as Sheelavathi—a bus conductor who becomes involved in the world of cannabis smuggling.
Film's story and cast
Set in the Eastern Ghats, Ghaati has sparked mixed reactions online. While not everyone loved the story, viewers have praised Shetty for her strong screen presence.
The film also features Vikram Prabhu and Ramya Krishnan and highlights the Ghaati community's involvement in cannabis smuggling.
In Telugu states, theater occupancy peaked at 24.66% on Sunday afternoon.