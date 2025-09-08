Next Article
Box office collection: 'Param Sundari' crosses ₹45 crore mark
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic drama "Param Sundari" has pulled in over ₹45 crore at the Indian box office just 10 days after its August 29, 2025 release.
Despite facing competition from "The Bengal Files" and "The Conjuring," the film drew solid crowds, especially during evening shows, with theater occupancy hitting nearly 46% on Sunday.
Film's story and supporting cast
The movie kicked off strong, making ₹26.75 crore in its opening weekend alone.
The story follows Param, a Delhi entrepreneur, and Sundari, a traditional girl from Kerala who connect through an AI matchmaking app.
Their journey explores cultural differences and emotions, with Inayat Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manjot Singh adding some memorable moments along the way.