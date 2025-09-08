Box office collection: 'Param Sundari' crosses ₹45 crore mark Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic drama "Param Sundari" has pulled in over ₹45 crore at the Indian box office just 10 days after its August 29, 2025 release.

Despite facing competition from "The Bengal Files" and "The Conjuring," the film drew solid crowds, especially during evening shows, with theater occupancy hitting nearly 46% on Sunday.