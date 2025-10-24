Box office collection: Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' nears ₹35 crore Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Dhruv Vikram's latest Tamil film, Bison Kaalamaadan, made a strong comeback after a slow start, collecting about ₹34 crore in its first week.

Thanks to positive buzz and the holiday crowd, the film's earnings jumped nearly tenfold by week's end and even managed to overtake Dude at the Tamil Nadu box office in the last two days of the week, with Thursday being nearly 15% higher.