Box office collection: Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' nears ₹35 crore
Dhruv Vikram's latest Tamil film, Bison Kaalamaadan, made a strong comeback after a slow start, collecting about ₹34 crore in its first week.
Thanks to positive buzz and the holiday crowd, the film's earnings jumped nearly tenfold by week's end and even managed to overtake Dude at the Tamil Nadu box office in the last two days of the week, with Thursday being nearly 15% higher.
Film may fall short of ₹50 crore target in Tamil Nadu
Most of the film's earnings—₹31.25 crore—came from Tamil Nadu, with smaller boosts from Karnataka (₹1.45 crore), Kerala (₹0.85 crore), and other regions.
But after a 50% dip on Thursday, it looks like Bison Kaalamaadan may fall short of its original ₹60-70 crore target for Tamil Nadu, with a new goal set at ₹50 crore.
This film also marks Vikram's return to theaters since Adithya Varma in 2019.