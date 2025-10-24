Kajol, Twinkle's comments on infidelity draw backlash
What's the story
Actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol have come under fire for their controversial comments on infidelity during a recent episode of their Amazon Prime talk show, Two Much. The episode featured Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor as guests, and while Kapoor maintained that physical cheating is unforgivable, Johar, Kajol, and Khanna hinted it isn't a deal-breaker. This sparked a heated debate online with many accusing them of "normalizing cheating" and "justifying their husbands' actions."
Online backlash
'Akshay and Ajay have manipulated them'
Netizens expressed their disagreement on social media. One user said, "They are in that circle because they have to be or they would be divorced. Jahnvi is literally the only correct person here." Another wrote, "We get it how Akshay (Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn) have manipulated them." While a third netizen said, "The fact they're trying to convince her that physical cheating is fine and it's not a deal breaker!"
Controversial comments
What exactly was said on the show
During a segment of the show, Kapoor, Johar, Kajol, and Khanna were asked if they believe emotional infidelity is worse than physical. Kapoor firmly stated that she cannot tolerate physical infidelity. However, Johar and the hosts suggested it isn't a deal-breaker. Khanna even casually said, "Raat gayi baat gayi (what happened, happened, move on)," but Kapoor stood firm on her opinion. Meanwhile, the next episode of Two Much will be released on November 13.