ED summons Tamil actors Srikanth, Krishna in drug case

The statements of the two actors will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This investigation is part of a cocaine trafficking case that originated from an FIR filed by Chennai Police in June. The actors, along with others, were arrested by police and later granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in July.

Investigation update

ED probing proceeds of crime

In this case, a former AIADMK member, T Prasad, was also arrested. He allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth and others involved in the case. The actors were charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for procuring cocaine for personal consumption. No contraband was reportedly recovered from them. The ED is now investigating the proceeds of crime in this case.