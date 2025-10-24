ED summons Tamil actors Srikanth, Krishna in drug case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Tamil actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar in a money laundering case linked to alleged cocaine trafficking, officials told PTI on Friday. The zonal office of ED has summoned Srikanth for questioning on October 27, while Kumar has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency on October 28.
Legal proceedings
Actors were arrested in June
The statements of the two actors will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This investigation is part of a cocaine trafficking case that originated from an FIR filed by Chennai Police in June. The actors, along with others, were arrested by police and later granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in July.
Investigation update
ED probing proceeds of crime
In this case, a former AIADMK member, T Prasad, was also arrested. He allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth and others involved in the case. The actors were charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for procuring cocaine for personal consumption. No contraband was reportedly recovered from them. The ED is now investigating the proceeds of crime in this case.