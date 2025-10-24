Grammy-winner Pitbull to perform in India this December

'Pitbull's music transcends borders'

Pitbull's hits like "Give Me Everything" and "Timber" have a way of uniting people across ages and backgrounds.

BookMyShow Live's Naman Pugalia highlights Pitbull's global appeal, noting how his music transcends borders and is built for the live experience.

His shows mark a big moment for India's music scene.

If you love big concerts or just want to catch a global superstar in action, this is one to watch out for.