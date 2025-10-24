Next Article
Grammy-winner Pitbull to perform in India this December
Entertainment
Get ready—Grammy-winner Pitbull is performing live in India this December!
His "I'm Back" World Tour lands at HUDA Grounds, Gurugram on December 6 and Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on December 8.
The global tour has already sparked a buzz, with fans even copying his iconic bald look and sharp suits.
'Pitbull's music transcends borders'
Pitbull's hits like "Give Me Everything" and "Timber" have a way of uniting people across ages and backgrounds.
BookMyShow Live's Naman Pugalia highlights Pitbull's global appeal, noting how his music transcends borders and is built for the live experience.
His shows mark a big moment for India's music scene.
If you love big concerts or just want to catch a global superstar in action, this is one to watch out for.