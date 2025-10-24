When will 'Crazy Rich Asians' series start rolling? Director answers

Jon M Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians, has confirmed that an HBO Max series based on the film is in the works. Speaking to Esquire, he said they are waiting to be "officially ready to go" to start production. "It's a real thing... we have scripts and we're waiting to be officially ready to go," he added.

Adaptation hurdles Here's what he said about adapting Kwan's book Chu also talked about the difficulties in continuing the story from Kevin Kwan's book. He said, "It's hard to do the continuation of the books because our characters changed so much in the first movie." "So you couldn't go one-to-one. But we can use a lot of inspiration from the book to dig out more story from it."

Cast reunion Will the original cast return? Despite no official announcements, Chu is optimistic that the original cast will return for the series. He said, "Our cast will be there." The series was previously developed by executive producer and showrunner Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film with Peter Chiarelli. Chu and Kwan are also executive producers on this upcoming project.