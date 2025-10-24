Next Article
'Bhediya 2,' 'Stree 3': Dinesh Vijan reveals upcoming horror universe titles
Entertainment
Dinesh Vijan is expanding the MHCU with some big moves—a new AI-driven film and sequels like Bhediya 2, Stree 3, Shakti Shalini, and Chamunda starring Alia Bhatt.
After Thamma's huge opening weekend (over ₹55 crore in 2025), Varun Dhawan is back for Bhediya 2, with new stars like Aneet Padda and Alia Bhatt joining the lineup.
Vijan's vision for the universe and upcoming films
Vijan's vision is all about interconnected stories and fresh ideas—think horror, comedy, and even AI coming together in one universe.
With Thamma's success giving him a boost of confidence, he's betting on bigger stories and bolder genres for Indian cinema.
If you're into star-studded casts or love seeing new twists in Indian movies, these upcoming releases are definitely worth keeping an eye on.