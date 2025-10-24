Britney Spears seen driving erratically after ex-husband's tell-all memoir release

Pop icon Britney Spears was seen driving erratically after a recent night out, reportedly "spiraling" over her ex-husband Kevin Federline's tell-all memoir . The video, obtained by Daily Mail, shows the 43-year-old singer leaving Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks and getting into her black BMW. Witnesses claim she nearly ran over a friend while exiting the parking lot.

Erratic driving More on the video The video shows Spears swerving into oncoming traffic, including a bike lane, as she drove to her Thousand Oaks home. At one point, she was seen tailgating another car. When the Grammy winner reached a stoplight, she was also seen putting something into her mouth. She reportedly struggled for about 20 minutes to get through the gate of her home.

Emotional turmoil 'Federline's book is putting Britney in a tailspin' A source told Daily Mail that Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew, released on October 20, is "putting Britney in a tailspin." The insider added, "She's spiraling. It's reopening old wounds." The source further revealed that it's been "rough" for her with everything being back in the news. "She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast," they said.

Memoir revelations What did Federline write about Spears? Federline, a former back-up dancer, made several shocking allegations in his memoir about their marriage from 2004 to 2007 and their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. He claimed that their sons woke up to Spears watching them sleep while holding a knife and that she did cocaine while breastfeeding them. He also warned that the pop star's "erratic behavior" is worse than what is seen on the surface.