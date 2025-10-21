Erratic behavior, substance abuse: Britney Spears's ex-husband levels shocking allegations

In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline has revealed shocking details about his relationship with pop star ex-wife Britney Spears . The former backing dancer of Spears paints a disturbing picture of her "erratic behavior" as a wife and mother. He also expresses concern for her well-being. The book was published on Tuesday.

Allegations Spears apparently drank alcohol during pregnancy Federline-Spears married in 2004, and they had two sons soon after. In the memoir, he accuses the singer of unhealthy behavior as a mother, including drinking while pregnant and using cocaine when their sons were breastfeeding. These claims come despite Spears's previous denials of substance abuse issues. The couple's teenage sons were reportedly scared of Spears. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep...with a knife in her hand," Federline writes.

Concern expressed 'Clock is ticking...something irreversible is coming' about Spears Federline writes, "The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it's racing toward something irreversible. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour." He also supported a conservatorship that controlled many aspects of Spears's life for years. He describes it as a "lifeline" in its early days but claims Spears viewed her life events through a prism that painted her as the victim.

Relationship history Brief history of Spears and Federline's relationship Federline and Spears started dating in 2004 and quickly got married. They have two sons: Preston (20) and Jayden (19). Spears filed for divorce in 2006, which was finalized in 2007. The couple publicly fought over custody of their sons, with Federline eventually getting sole custody. After this, Spears exhibited behavior that Federline describes as erratic, leading to a temporary conservatorship being established in 2008.

Response Spears had written about the relationship in her own memoir Spears has responded to Federline's memoir, accusing him of attacking her during his press appearances. She called the contents of the book "extremely hurtful and exhausting," but also suggested it would sell better than her own memoir. In that book, The Woman in Me, Spears accused Federline of trying to "convince everyone I was completely out of control." She has also time and again spoken out against the conservatorship that controlled her physical and monetary freedom.