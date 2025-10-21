'Parasakthi': Sudha Kongara's next starring Sivakarthikeyan locks Pongal 2026 release
What's the story
The production house behind Parasakthi, Dawn Pictures, has announced that the film's shooting has been completed. The movie will be released in theaters during the Pongal festival in January 2026. Directed by National Award winning Sudha Kongara, this stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela. This is Kongara's first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan and her fourth film after Drohi, Irudhi Suttru, and Soorarai Potru.
Announcement
'That's a wrap for #Parasakthi'
Dawn Pictures took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the completion of Parasakthi's shoot. The post read, "The Start Towards our Final Destination. Parasakthi Deepavali Nalvazhthukkal (Deepavali greetings from Parasakthi) That's a Wrap for #Parasakthi." Last month, the production house had shared a sneak peek into the film with a video and announced its release date for Pongal 2026.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Parasakthi is a historical film. The screenplay has been penned by Kongara and Arjun Nadesan, with additional writing by Ganeshaa and dialogues by Madhan Karky and Shan Karuppusamy. Aakash Baskaran is producing the film under his Dawn Pictures banner, while Dev Ramnath serves as its creative producer. MP Senthel and Rhea Kongara are executive producers of Parasakthi, which will be distributed by Red Giant Movies.