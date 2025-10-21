'Parasakthi' shooting has been completed

'Parasakthi': Sudha Kongara's next starring Sivakarthikeyan locks Pongal 2026 release

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:07 pm Oct 21, 202501:07 pm

What's the story

The production house behind Parasakthi, Dawn Pictures, has announced that the film's shooting has been completed. The movie will be released in theaters during the Pongal festival in January 2026. Directed by National Award winning Sudha Kongara, this stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela. This is Kongara's first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan and her fourth film after Drohi, Irudhi Suttru, and Soorarai Potru.