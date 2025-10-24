Johnny Depp to headline Ti West's 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol'

The upcoming film, titled Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, is scheduled for release on November 13, 2026. The story will be a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens's London, following one man's supernatural journey to confront his past and fight for redemption. This role marks a significant return for Depp in his career following his highly publicized defamation lawsuit victory against ex-wife Amber Heard .

Production team

Director and production team behind the film

West is known for his work on horror and thriller movies such as The House of the Devil, In a Valley of Violence, MaXXXine, Pearl, X, and The ABCs of Death. Nathaniel Halpern has been brought on board to write the script for this adaptation. Emma Watts is involved in the production, with Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman also contributing as executive producers.