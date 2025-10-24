'Spirit' audio teaser: Prabhas's birthday treat hints at intense drama
The first audio teaser for Spirit just dropped on Prabhas's birthday, giving fans a taste of his intense IPS officer character.
Available in five languages, the teaser hints at a no-nonsense police drama, with Triptii Dimri joining him in a lead role and Vivek Oberoi also featuring in the cast.
Teaser features Prakash Raj's character setting the mood
Prakash Raj's character sets the mood with the line, "I hate civilian costumes in my compound. It has to be either Khakis or Khadis," while the sound design amps up the tension.
The teaser confirms Dimri as a central character, with Oberoi also featured in the cast alongside Prabhas and Raj.
More about 'Spirit'
Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is a pan-Indian action drama exploring police force dynamics.
It marks Prabhas's first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and this first audio glimpse (released October 23, 2025) promises a high-stakes thriller.