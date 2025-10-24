Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' to begin shooting in mid-2026

Acclaimed director Amar Kaushik recently revealed that his upcoming mythological film, Mahavatar, will begin filming next year. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and is produced by Maddock Films . Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kaushik said, "The prep is going on for six-seven months." "We have worked on the set design, weapon design, how every character would look, etc. The scripting is done. Yet, we need more time." "Vicky will finish his other commitments, and after that, he'll also start his preparation."

Inspiration Kaushik has been fascinated by Parshuram since childhood Kaushik revealed that Mahavatar is his most ambitious film yet and a huge passion project. He shared, "When I was in school in Arunachal Pradesh, there used to be a Parshuram Kund close by." "I used to ask my mother who Parshuram was, but I was told not to talk much about it. I was only told that he was quite hot-tempered." "Hence, I was quite fascinated by the character."

Technical expertise Kaushik will use extensive VFX in 'Mahavatar' Kaushik's confidence in making Mahavatar came from his understanding and experience of using VFX. He said, "When I read about it later in life, I was wowed and kept wondering, 'Will I ever be able to make a film on this subject?'" "Now, I have reached a stage where I have an understanding and experience of using VFX. That gave me the confidence to pull it off."