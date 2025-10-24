Box office collection: 'Thamma' earns over ₹50 crore in India Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana's new horror-comedy "Thamma" is off to a flying start, pulling in over ₹50 crore just three days after its October 21 release.

That makes it his eighth biggest hit ever, beating the lifetime earnings of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan."

With a massive ₹24 crore opening day, the film's strong momentum hints it might reach its ambitious ₹150 crore goal.