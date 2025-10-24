Box office collection: 'Thamma' earns over ₹50 crore in India
Ayushmann Khurrana's new horror-comedy "Thamma" is off to a flying start, pulling in over ₹50 crore just three days after its October 21 release.
That makes it his eighth biggest hit ever, beating the lifetime earnings of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan."
With a massive ₹24 crore opening day, the film's strong momentum hints it might reach its ambitious ₹150 crore goal.
Competing with 'Kantara' and 'EDKD'
Even with tough competition from "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1" and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," "Thamma" is holding its ground and expected to have a solid weekend. Its mid-week release seems to have worked in its favor.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film features a star-studded cast—Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui—and adds another hit to the growing Horror-Comedy Universe.