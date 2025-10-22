This phone call from Paris Hilton-Lindsay Lohan 'ended' Britney-Kevin's marriage

In his recently released memoir, You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline has revealed that a phone call with ex-wife Britney Spears , and her friends Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan was the "final straw" in their marriage. He alleged that Spears prioritized partying over taking care of their kids. The former backup dancer recalled a particularly distressing moment when he received a drunken call from the trio while his children were crying in the background.

Distress 'I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background' Federline wrote, "I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call." "It was her [Spears], Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. I could hear Preston and Jayden [their two sons] crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning." "That call was the final straw."

Allegations 'Any deep-seated sliver of hope died right then' Federline further wrote, "I'd already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris's Malibu place." "But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I'd held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then."

Divorce Spears-Federline were married from September 2004 to July 2007 Federline, now 47, revealed that Spears, now 43, "wasn't ready to change" and he "couldn't keep waiting for her to figure it out." The couple was married for just two years before Spears filed for divorce in November 2006. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007. They share two sons: Sean Preston and Jayden born in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Accusations Disturbing allegations against Spears in Federline's memoir Federline's memoir also contains disturbing allegations against Spears. He claimed she punched their elder son in the face, wished their kids were dead, and watched them sleep with a knife in her hands. He also accused her of cheating early in their relationship and reaching out to her ex-singer Justin Timberlake one day before their wedding. Neither Spears nor her camp has responded to these specific allegations yet.