Box office: 'Thamma' earns ₹25cr+ on day 1

'Thamma' is proof that original stories work

Instead of the usual formula, Thamma introduces Ayushmann as an Indian betaal—a character Hindi cinema hasn't seen before.

The film is a full-on love story, breaking away from the usual horror-comedy vibe of its franchise.

With Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the cast, Thamma is proof that audiences are ready for something new.

As Ayushmann put it, this success shows people want unique stories—and it looks like MHCU is ready to deliver more.