Srikanth-Krishna's drug scandal deepens: ED launches new investigation
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a separate investigation into the drug case involving Tamil actors Srikanth and Krishna. The agency suspects that illegal money laundering is involved in this case. As part of its probe, the ED has filed a petition in a special court dealing with drug cases to interrogate jailed accused persons Prashanth, Jawahar, and Pradeep Kumar, reported News18.
Investigation focus
ED has seized ₹40,000 from 1 of the accused
The ED's interrogation of the jailed accused is expected to shed light on the case and reveal details of the alleged money laundering. The agency has also seized ₹40,000 from John, one of the main accused in this case. This seizure is considered evidence of financial transactions related to the drug case. Kumar had received drugs from John.
Timeline
More about the drug case
The drug case began with the arrest of Srikanth, Krishna, and others by the Nungambakkam Police Department in Chennai. They were charged with cocaine use and sent to Puzhal Jail. While Srikanth, Krishna, and John have since been released on bail, the other accused are still behind bars. The ED's separate investigation into this case has now added a new dimension to it.