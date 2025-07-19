Thomson's new mini QD LED TVs promise 1500-nit brightness

Check out the key features

These TVs bring Dynamic Backlight control, 540 local dimming zones, and a punchy 108W sound system with six speakers plus two subwoofers—Dolby Atmos included.

Gamers get smooth action thanks to a 120Hz MEMC panel, while Google TV support means easy streaming from over 10,000 apps.

You also get all the modern ports: dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USBs, HDMI—and a MediaTek chip keeping things snappy.