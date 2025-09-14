UK will 'never surrender' to far-right protesters: Keir Starmer

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Britain will "never surrender" to far-right protesters. This comes after a massive anti-immigration rally in London , attended by over 100,000 people. The protest was organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and was billed as a free speech demonstration. However, it turned violent with clashes between protesters and police officers.

Rally aftermath Britain is built on tolerance, diversity: Starmer Starmer condemned the violence and racist intimidation of minorities at the rally. He said, "Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect." The prime minister also stressed that the English flag represents a diverse country and should not be used as a symbol of violence or division. His comments come after pressure from MPs and anti-fascist groups to speak out against Robinson's rhetoric.

Rally highlights Musk warns of 'coming violence' The rally featured speeches from controversial figures, including Elon Musk. The billionaire warned that "violence is coming" and called for a change in government. Starmer acknowledged the right to peaceful protest but condemned violence and intimidation. He reiterated that Britain would not tolerate assaults on police officers or intimidation based on race or background.

Party response Response from Labour party leaders Starmer's comments have been welcomed by some in the Labour Party, who were worried that he wasn't doing enough to counter right-wing extremism. However, others like Business Secretary Peter Kyle have said such protests are a "klaxon call" for government action on immigration concerns. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also condemned Musk's rhetoric and called for unity against attempts to undermine democracy.