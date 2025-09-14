Mossad rejected Hamas assassination plan in Qatar before airstrike: Report

Israel's Mossad spy agency reportedly rejected a plan to assassinate Hamas officials in Qatar before Israel launched airstrikes on Doha, claiming they targeted senior Hamas leaders, The Washington Post reported, citing officials. However, the airstrikes failed to kill top officials but killed several relatives and aides, along with a Qatari officer.

Leadership opposition Mossad chief against assassination plan Mossad chief David Barnea was against the assassination plan, fearing it would damage relations with Qatar. Qatar has been hosting Hamas and mediating ceasefire talks between the group and Israel. The Palestinian group confirmed that while their top officials survived the airstrike, several relatives and aides were killed along with a Qatari officer.

Timing debate Sharp debate in Israel over airstrike Inside Israel, there was a sharp debate over the timing of the airstrike. Barnea and Israel Defense Forces Chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir opposed it, fearing it could derail hostage talks. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed ahead with support from Defense Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Defense stance Netanyahu defends airstrike, compares it to US response to 9/11 Netanyahu defended the airstrike as a rare opportunity when key Hamas leaders were gathered in one place. He compared Israel's actions to the US response to the September 11 attacks by Al Qaeda. "I say to Qatar and all nations that harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice," he said.