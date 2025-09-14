LG-Hyundai executive endured 7-day ICE custody ordeal despite legal entry

A South Korean worker, who was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at an LG-Hyundai plant in Georgia on September 4, has detailed their harrowing experience in a "detention diary." The worker, identified only as "A," was on a two-month business trip with a valid B-1 visa for meetings and training. They were among over 300 people arrested during an immigration raid at the construction site.

Raid details 'We were given foreign arrest warrant forms without translation' During the raid, "A" was body-searched and handcuffed with cable ties. Afterward, ICE agents handed out foreign arrest warrant forms without translation or explanation. Detainees were not informed of their Miranda rights. Believing that filling out these forms would lead to their release, they complied. After submitting the documents, detainees received red wristbands and were asked to surrender their belongings.

Detention ordeal 'We were shackled and put in a transport van' After a nine-hour wait, detainees were loaded into a transport van. Some were shackled at the waist, legs, and wrists. The van was stinky and hot due to non-functioning air conditioning. Upon arrival at a temporary holding room with bunk beds but no windows or clocks, "A" described the unhygienic conditions, including moldy mattresses and a lack of privacy. Despite these harsh conditions, basic supplies were not provided on the first night.