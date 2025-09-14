Sushila Karki assumes office as interim PM of Nepal
What's the story
Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, has been sworn in as Nepal's interim Prime Minister. The 73-year-old is the first woman to hold the post in the country's history. She succeeds KP Sharma Oli, who resigned amid protests against corruption and political stagnation. Her appointment comes after weeks of Gen Z-led demonstrations over issues like corruption, political stagnation, and the social media ban, with unemployment being a broader concern.
Protest aftermath
Nationwide protest over corruption, social media ban
Karki's appointment comes after a nationwide protest on September 8, which was largely led by Gen Z youth activists. The protests were triggered by anger over corruption and the government's controversial ban on social media. The unrest forced Oli to resign, with more than 50 people killed in the nationwide violence.
New leadership
Gen Z leaders select Karki through online public vote
Karki was chosen through an online public vote on Discord by Gen Z leaders. She was seen as a credible choice amid the political turmoil. Her appointment has brought hope to many citizens who are eager for change. A cabinet expansion is expected soon as Karki consults with advisors and Gen Z leaders to finalize her team.
Political transition
Parliament dissolved, new elections announced for March 5, 2026
On Friday, Nepal's Parliament was dissolved and new elections were announced for March 5, 2026. The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting chaired by Karki. This marks the beginning of a six-month transitional government that will lead the country to fresh polls. Prime Minister Modi had earlier congratulated Karki. He called her appointment a "very good example of women's empowerment" and expressed confidence that she would lead Nepal toward peace and prosperity.