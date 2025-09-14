Sushila Karki assumes office as interim PM of Nepal

Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, has been sworn in as Nepal 's interim Prime Minister. The 73-year-old is the first woman to hold the post in the country's history. She succeeds KP Sharma Oli, who resigned amid protests against corruption and political stagnation. Her appointment comes after weeks of Gen Z-led demonstrations over issues like corruption, political stagnation, and the social media ban, with unemployment being a broader concern.

Protest aftermath Nationwide protest over corruption, social media ban Karki's appointment comes after a nationwide protest on September 8, which was largely led by Gen Z youth activists. The protests were triggered by anger over corruption and the government's controversial ban on social media. The unrest forced Oli to resign, with more than 50 people killed in the nationwide violence.

New leadership Gen Z leaders select Karki through online public vote Karki was chosen through an online public vote on Discord by Gen Z leaders. She was seen as a credible choice amid the political turmoil. Her appointment has brought hope to many citizens who are eager for change. A cabinet expansion is expected soon as Karki consults with advisors and Gen Z leaders to finalize her team.