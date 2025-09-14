Who is Tommy Robinson? Far-right activist leads massive London rally

Tommy Robinson, a British far-right activist, was at the helm of one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent years. The "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London on Saturday drew over 100,000 people. The event was organized primarily as a protest against immigration, with elements of free speech advocacy mentioned by organizers. However, it ended in violence with 26 police officers injured and at least 25 arrests for offenses including violent disorder and assault.

Criminal history Robinson's controversial past Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the founder of the English Defence League (EDL), a group notorious for its Islamophobic rhetoric and violent protests. He has been banned from several social media platforms for hate speech violations. Despite his controversies, Robinson has maintained a strong following, especially after being reinstated on Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership.

International connections Links with American right-wing groups Robinson has also forged links with American right-wing groups and appeared on platforms like Fox News and Infowars. He has been funded by the US-based Middle East Forum. His influence was further cemented when former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio called him an inspiration. However, Robinson's past is marred with criminal convictions, including assault in 2005, passport fraud in 2012, mortgage fraud in 2014, and contempt of court in 2018.