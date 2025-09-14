Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' march draws over 100,000

Central London was the site of one of the largest right-wing protests in recent British history on Saturday. The "Unite the Kingdom" march, led by anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, drew over 100,000 people. The Metropolitan Police estimated around 110,000 attended, but aerial footage suggested higher numbers. Robinson claimed millions attended and slammed authorities for downplaying the turnout.

Protest dynamics Counter-protest met right-wing rally The "Unite the Kingdom" march was met with a counter-protest by "Stand Up to Racism," which had around 5,000 participants. The Metropolitan Police intervened several times to prevent clashes between the two groups. Officers in riot gear and mounted units were deployed as multiple officers were assaulted during the protests. The event came after a summer of heated protests against hotels housing migrants across Britain.

Protest symbolism Union flags, St George's crosses on display The "Unite the Kingdom" march featured Union flags, red and white St George's Crosses, and some American and Israeli flags. Some protesters wore "Make America Great Again" hats while others chanted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Placards with messages like "send them home" were also visible at the event. Tommy Robinson positioned the rally as a celebration of free speech.

Security measures Police deployed across London for protests The Metropolitan Police deployed more than 1,600 officers across London on Saturday. This included 500 officers from other forces. In addition to managing the two protests, police also had to oversee high-profile football matches and concerts across the city. Commander Clair Haynes said they would "approach them as we do any other protests," ensuring lawful rights are exercised while being robust in dealing with incidents or offenses.