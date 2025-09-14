Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' march draws over 100,000
What's the story
Central London was the site of one of the largest right-wing protests in recent British history on Saturday. The "Unite the Kingdom" march, led by anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, drew over 100,000 people. The Metropolitan Police estimated around 110,000 attended, but aerial footage suggested higher numbers. Robinson claimed millions attended and slammed authorities for downplaying the turnout.
Protest dynamics
Counter-protest met right-wing rally
The "Unite the Kingdom" march was met with a counter-protest by "Stand Up to Racism," which had around 5,000 participants. The Metropolitan Police intervened several times to prevent clashes between the two groups. Officers in riot gear and mounted units were deployed as multiple officers were assaulted during the protests. The event came after a summer of heated protests against hotels housing migrants across Britain.
Protest symbolism
Union flags, St George's crosses on display
The "Unite the Kingdom" march featured Union flags, red and white St George's Crosses, and some American and Israeli flags. Some protesters wore "Make America Great Again" hats while others chanted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Placards with messages like "send them home" were also visible at the event. Tommy Robinson positioned the rally as a celebration of free speech.
Security measures
Police deployed across London for protests
The Metropolitan Police deployed more than 1,600 officers across London on Saturday. This included 500 officers from other forces. In addition to managing the two protests, police also had to oversee high-profile football matches and concerts across the city. Commander Clair Haynes said they would "approach them as we do any other protests," ensuring lawful rights are exercised while being robust in dealing with incidents or offenses.
Political backdrop
Immigration key issue in British politics
Immigration is a key issue in British politics, with record asylum claims and over 28,000 migrants arriving this year. The march highlighted deepening divisions over immigration, national identity, and free speech. Robinson describes himself as a journalist exposing government wrongdoing and has supporters, including US billionaire Elon Musk. Despite his prominence, Reform UK has distanced itself from him due to his criminal convictions.