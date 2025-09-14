Far-right activist Charlie Kirk ignored security warning before Utah event

Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist and ally of United States President Donald Trump , was shot dead on Wednesday during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The incident took place in Orem, Utah, where Kirk was addressing a large crowd. He was shot in the neck and died from his injuries.

Pre-warning Security expert warned Kirk about assassination months ago Months before the tragic incident, Kris Herzog, a security expert and owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, had warned Kirk about the possibility of an assassination. Herzog met Kirk on March 6 at California State University and told him there was a "100% chance" he would be killed if necessary precautions weren't taken. Despite some advice being followed, Kirk didn't stay in touch with Herzog.

Inadequate protection Herzog advised use of bulletproof glass panels for protection Herzog said his team thought Kirk's security was far from adequate and that he was in "grave danger" of being shot at one of his upcoming events. He had advised Kirk to use bulletproof glass panels for protection and metal detectors to screen people within a 700-meter radius. "I told him that a sniper would probably go for a headshot," Herzog explained, emphasizing the need for ballistic glass.

Public execution Suspect identified as Tyler Robinson from Utah The assassination of Kirk was captured on video during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The event was held under a canopy with one of Kirk's trademark slogans, "Prove Me Wrong." The suspected assassin, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah, has been arrested. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Robinson's identity at a press conference attended by other officials.