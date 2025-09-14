China rebuffs Trump's NATO call, says sanctions 'only complicate' conflicts

China has hit back at United States President Donald Trump 's call for NATO allies to impose sanctions on countries buying Russian oil. During a state visit to Slovenia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Beijing "neither plots nor participates in wars," adding that sanctions "only complicate" conflicts rather than resolving them. The comments came shortly after Trump urged NATO nations to stop purchasing Russian crude and mentioned the possibility of imposing 100% sanctions on China.

Sanction proposal Trump slams NATO allies for buying Russian energy In a letter to NATO members, Trump slammed allies for buying Russian energy, calling the purchases "shocking." He accused them of weakening their bargaining power with Moscow and said he was ready to impose major sanctions on Russia if all NATO nations agreed. The US has already imposed heavy tariffs on India for its Russian crude imports, but China has so far escaped similar penalties.

Economic pressure US urges G7 to support tariffs against India, China US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told G7 finance ministers that only a unified effort to cut off revenue funding to Putin's war machine would apply sufficient economic pressure to end the conflict. This comes as US officials urge G7 economies to support tariffs against India and China, which are seen as key sources of Russia's wartime oil revenues.

Diplomatic rebuke Wang Yi rejects Washington's sanction-first approach China has maintained its position of avoiding confrontation while keeping close ties with Russia. Wang Yi had earlier spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasizing the need for both sides to "move forward together without deviating from their courses or losing speed." His comments in Slovenia reiterated Beijing's rejection of Washington's sanction-first approach, stating "war cannot solve problems, and sanctions only complicate them."