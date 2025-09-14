'Dissolve Parliament': Elon Musk's address to far-right rally shocks UK

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made a controversial virtual appearance at a far-right rally in London . The event was organized by Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. During his address, Musk called for the "dissolution of Parliament" and an immediate change of government in the United Kingdom. He said Britain "cannot wait another four years" for an election.

Violence warning Musk warns British 'reasonable center' of coming violence Speaking through a video link to Robinson, Musk warned the "reasonable center" of British society that "violence is going to come to you... You either fight back or you die." He accused the left of being a "party of murder" and slammed what he called the "woke mind virus," saying decisions should be based on merit and not discrimination.

Public response Rally sees counter-protest as well Musk's address was met with mixed reactions. The rally, which saw over 110,000 people march through central London, was one of the largest nationalist events in decades. However, it also faced a counter-protest by Stand Up to Racism with around 5,000 participants. The counter-protest included MPs Zarah Sultana and Diane Abbott and focused on defending migrants and minorities against Robinson's message.