Explosion in Madrid cafe injures 21, 3 seriously, investigation underway
An explosion rocked a cafe in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Saturday, injuring 21 people, of whom three are reported to be serious, Reuters reported, citing emergency services. The blast happened at 3 pm local time (6:30pm IST) in Vallecas, a south-central district of Madrid, according to emergency services. The name of the cafe was Mis Tesoros.
Emergency response, investigation
Police and fire services quickly cordoned off the area to secure the site and attend to the injured. Although a formal determination has not yet been made, and an investigation is still ongoing, local media reports indicated that a gas leak is being considered as a possible cause. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, with those in critical condition receiving urgent care.