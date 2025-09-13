UK: Sikh woman raped, attackers told her to 'go back'

A Sikh woman in her 20s was raped by two men in Oldbury, United Kingdom . The incident took place near Tame Road around 8:30am last Tuesday. The attackers reportedly made racist remarks and told the victim to "go back to your own country." This incident is being treated as a "racially aggravated" attack by the police, who are currently investigating with CCTV and forensic inquiries.

Investigation underway Local Sikh community furious over attack The suspects have been described as "white men," one with a shaven head and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, while the other was in a gray top. The local Sikh community is furious over this targeted attack. A senior police officer said they understand the community's anger and promised increased patrols in the area.

Political response MPs condemn incident, call for action British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemned the incident as an act of extreme violence and a racially aggravated crime. She emphasized that "our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued." Another MP, Jas Athwal, called it a "vile, racist, misogynist attack" and linked it to rising racial tensions in the country.