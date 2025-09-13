UK: Sikh woman raped, attackers told her to 'go back'
A Sikh woman in her 20s was raped by two men in Oldbury, United Kingdom. The incident took place near Tame Road around 8:30am last Tuesday. The attackers reportedly made racist remarks and told the victim to "go back to your own country." This incident is being treated as a "racially aggravated" attack by the police, who are currently investigating with CCTV and forensic inquiries.
The suspects have been described as "white men," one with a shaven head and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, while the other was in a gray top. The local Sikh community is furious over this targeted attack. A senior police officer said they understand the community's anger and promised increased patrols in the area.
British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemned the incident as an act of extreme violence and a racially aggravated crime. She emphasized that "our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued." Another MP, Jas Athwal, called it a "vile, racist, misogynist attack" and linked it to rising racial tensions in the country.
The racial hate crime comes after an incident where two elderly Sikh men were assaulted by three teenagers outside a railway station in Wolverhampton. They were seen on the ground, being kicked repeatedly by one of the attackers until he was pulled away by another. The turbans of the Sikh men had come off during the assault.