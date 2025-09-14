Ethanol has saved India's sugar industry: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that India's sugar industry has survived due to the introduction of ethanol. He made the statement at a Naam Foundation event in Pune on Sunday. The senior BJP leader also stressed the need for new farming technologies and linked farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions to water scarcity.

Water crisis Water main cause behind farmer suicides: Gadkari Gadkari said that "water was the main cause behind the suicides of farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions." He emphasized that if water was available in abundance, farmers wouldn't have to take such extreme steps. The minister praised Naam Foundation's work in water conservation and for the welfare of children of deceased farmers.

Tech push Need to bring technology into farming sector Gadkari said there is a need to bring technology into the farming sector, adding that experiments in this regard have already been undertaken. He also highlighted the economic benefits of ethanol, saying "we import fossil fuel worth ₹22 lakh crore, and ethanol helps reduce this dependency." The minister stressed that sugarcane cultivators and sugar mill operators have survived mainly because of ethanol.