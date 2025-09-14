Over 50% of users discontinue weight-loss drugs within a year

A recent study conducted in Denmark has found that more than half of the adults without diabetes who were prescribed semaglutide, a popular weight-loss drug, stopped using it within a year. The research was presented at this year's Annual Meeting of The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna. The findings highlight potential challenges in long-term adherence to new anti-obesity medications.

Discontinuation concerns Discontinuation rates are concerning given the nature of medications The study found that of the 77,310 first-time semaglutide users for weight loss, over half stopped taking it after a year. The discontinuation rate was 18%, 31%, and 42% at three, six, and nine months, respectively. "This level of drop off is concerning because these medications aren't meant to be a temporary quick fix," said Professor Reimar W. Thomsen from Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.

Discontinuation factors Factors influencing discontinuation The study identified several factors that could influence a person's decision to stop using semaglutide. These included age, with younger users (18-29 years) being 48% more likely to discontinue within the first year than older users (45-59 years). Other factors were living in low-income areas and having a history of gastrointestinal or psychiatric medication use, which may make them more susceptible to common side effects like nausea and vomiting associated with GLP1 drugs.

Gender disparity Gender disparity The study also found a gender disparity in semaglutide discontinuation rates. Men were 12% more likely to stop treatment within a year than women. This could be due to unsatisfactory weight loss results, as women generally have better outcomes with GLP-1 receptor agonists than men.