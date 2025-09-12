India's most scenic coastal drives: A list

India's coastline is over 7,500 kilometers long and offers some of the world's most scenic drives. These coastal roads not only offer stunning views but also guarantee an exciting drive. From the serene beaches of Goa to the rugged cliffs of Tamil Nadu , every route has its own charm and beauty. Be it a seasoned traveler or a weekend explorer, these roads offer an unforgettable journey through India's diverse landscapes.

#1 Mumbai to Goa via NH66 The Mumbai to Goa route via NH66 is among India's most famous coastal drives. This road presents breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and lush greenery on its way. The drive takes you through quaint villages and busy towns giving an insight into local life. With so many eateries on the way serving mouth-watering vegetarian cuisine, this route is ideal for food lovers too.

#2 East Coast Road from Chennai to Pondicherry The East Coast Road that connects Chennai to Pondicherry is famous for its breathtaking beauty. The stretch runs along the Bay of Bengal and provides stunning views of sandy beaches and blue waters. The road is also well-maintained, making it perfect for a hassle-free drive with the cool sea breeze on your face. You can also explore quaint coastal towns and treat yourself to local food along the way.

#3 Konkan coast from Ratnagiri to Mangalore The Konkan Coast drive from Ratnagiri to Mangalore is an ideal way to explore some of India's most pristine beaches and lush landscapes. The route winds through coconut groves and paddy fields, giving a glimpse of traditional Konkani culture. The journey is dotted with small temples and vibrant markets which add color to your travel experience.