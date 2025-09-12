Antioxidant supplements: Myth v/s facts

Antioxidant supplements are frequently sold as miracle health solutions, promising to fend off diseases, and ensure longevity. However, the reality of how effective they actually are is more complicated. Although antioxidants are important for neutralizing free radicals in the body, their intake in supplement form isn't as straightforward. Here, we attempt to debunk common myths surrounding antioxidant supplements and their real health benefits.

#1 Myth: More antioxidants mean better health A common misconception is that eating more antioxidants will automatically lead to better health outcomes. However, in reality, excessive intake of antioxidant supplements can disrupt the body's natural balance and may even negate potential benefits. The body requires a balanced amount of antioxidants to function optimally and overconsumption can lead to adverse effects rather than improve health.

#2 Myth: Supplements are better than natural sources Many people think antioxidant supplements are better than getting antioxidants from natural food sources such as fruits and vegetables. However, whole foods give you a complex mix of nutrients that work synergistically for optimal health benefits. Supplements often miss this complexity and may not provide the same protective effects against diseases as naturally occurring antioxidants found in a balanced diet would.

#3 Myth: Antioxidants prevent all diseases Many people believe that antioxidant supplements can protect against every kind of disease, even cancer and heart disease. While some studies indicate possible benefits, there's no solid evidence that these supplements alone can prevent them. A healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress control goes a long way in preventing diseases.