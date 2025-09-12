You must explore these wetlands in India

India's wetlands are a treasure trove of biodiversity, offering unique landscapes and ecosystems. These areas are vital for maintaining ecological balance and provide a haven for numerous species of flora and fauna. If you are a traveler seeking to explore these natural wonders, you are in for a treat. From birdwatching to serene boat rides, India's wetlands present an opportunity to connect with nature in its purest form.

#1 Exploring the Sundarbans The Sundarbans in West Bengal is one of the largest mangrove forests in the world. It houses the Royal Bengal Tiger and other wildlife species. One can visit this UNESCO World Heritage Site by taking a guided tour that provides insight into its unique ecosystem. November-February is the best time to visit when the weather is pleasant, making it perfect for wildlife spotting.

#2 Birdwatching at Keoladeo National Park Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is a haven for birdwatchers. This wetland receives thousands of migratory birds every year, including cranes, pelicans, and herons. The park also has well-kept trails for visitors to walk or cycle through. The early mornings are ideal for birdwatching since a lot of species are most active during this period.

#3 Backwaters of Kerala Kerala's backwaters are a series of interconnected canals, rivers, lakes, and inlets that provide scenic views and peaceful experiences. Houseboat cruises give the perfect opportunity to explore these waters while relishing local cuisine on board. The backwaters also boast of rich aquatic life and lush greenery on their banks.

#4 Chilika Lake: A biodiversity hotspot Chilika Lake in Odisha is Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, famous for its biodiversity. It harbors over 160 species of birds at the peak migratory season (November-February). Boat trips can take you to witness dolphins frolicking near Satapada Island or visit Nalabana Bird Sanctuary in the lake area.