5 smoothie myths you should stop believing

Smoothies are considered to be the gold standards of health, however, there are several misconceptions about them. While they can be a healthy addition to your diet, not everything you hear about smoothies is true. From calorie content to their effect on weight loss, these myths can bring about misconceptions regarding what smoothies can/cannot do for your health. Here are five smoothie myths, that might surprise you.

Myth 1 Smoothies are always low-calorie Most folks think that since smoothies are made with fruits and vegetables, they are necessarily low-cal. But it isn't always true. Depending on what you are putting in, a smoothie can easily cross 500 calories or more. Putting in ingredients like nut butter, seeds, or sweetened yogurt can easily double the calorie count without you even knowing.

Myth 2 All smoothies aid in weight loss Another common myth is that all smoothies help with weight loss. While some smoothies can be included in a balanced diet to lose weight, others may have high sugar and calorie content which could set you back. If you're drinking smoothies for the sake of weight management, it's important to pay attention to portion sizes and ingredient choices.

Myth 3 Fresh ingredients are always better than frozen Many feel fresh ingredients always beat frozen ones in nutrition when it comes to smoothies. However, that's not always the case. Frozen fruits and vegetables can actually be more nutrient-dense, as they are harvested at their peak ripeness and frozen immediately, making them lock in their vitamins and minerals perfectly. This makes them a great choice for nutrient-rich smoothies all year round, debunking the popular myth of fresh always being better.

Myth 4 Green smoothies are automatically healthier Green smoothies have become the latest health trend, but not all green smoothies are healthy in the first place. Their health value largely depends on what goes into them. A green smoothie packed with sugary fruit juices or sweeteners may not provide the same benefits as the one made with whole fruits and leafy greens.