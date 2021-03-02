As per the changelog, the firmware brings a new UI design, Always-on display support, dark mode, a weather widget with animation effects, a new Shelf UI, and a story feature for the Gallery app. It also optimizes the stability of some third-party apps.

OnePlus has started releasing Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update for the Nord model.

The software carries version number OxygenOS 11.AC01DA and has a download size of around 2.9GB. It is being released in a staged manner and a wider roll out will happen in a few days. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System updates.

As far as the specifications are concerned, OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaped notch design, slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash colors.