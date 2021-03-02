-
Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update rolled out for OnePlus NordLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 01:00 am
OnePlus has started releasing Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update for the Nord model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a new UI design, Always-on display support, dark mode, a weather widget with animation effects, a new Shelf UI, and a story feature for the Gallery app. It also optimizes the stability of some third-party apps.
Everything to know about the update
The software carries version number OxygenOS 11.AC01DA and has a download size of around 2.9GB. It is being released in a staged manner and a wider roll out will happen in a few days. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System updates.
OnePlus Nord has a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen
As far as the specifications are concerned, OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaped notch design, slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash colors.
It packs a dual selfie camera unit
OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 765G chipset
OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It packs a 4,115mAh battery 30W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.