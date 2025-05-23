In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of creating an "unsafe campus environment" that is "hostile to Jewish students" and promotes "pro-Hamas sympathies."

She also alleged the university employs racist diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Harvard has called the action unlawful and detrimental to its research mission.

It said it is "fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students...who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University - and this nation - immeasurably."