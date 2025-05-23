Foreign enrollment at Harvard banned; what next for 788 Indians
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's right to enroll international students, throwing thousands into uncertainty.
The decision impacts around 6,800 foreign students at Harvard, including 788 from India.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took this step after the university allegedly refused to comply with the DHS's request to turn over the conduct records of foreign students requested by it last month.
Accusations
DHS Secretary accuses Harvard of unsafe campus environment
In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of creating an "unsafe campus environment" that is "hostile to Jewish students" and promotes "pro-Hamas sympathies."
She also alleged the university employs racist diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
Harvard has called the action unlawful and detrimental to its research mission.
It said it is "fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students...who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University - and this nation - immeasurably."
Compliance issues
Harvard's compliance with DHS demands and funding cuts
The DHS oversees colleges under the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows them to issue documentation for foreign students' visa applications.
The revocation of Harvard's SEVP certification means that international students already studying there must transfer to another institution or risk losing their legal status in the US.
However, students who have completed their degrees this semester will be allowed to graduate.
Student impact
Indian students at Harvard face uncertain future
According to Noem's letter, the revocation will only apply to students starting with the 2025-2026 academic year.
That means students graduating in 2025, such as Harvard's Class of 2025, which will graduate next week, can still receive their degrees.
The decision will remain until the government changes its judgment or a court rules otherwise.
Harvard has been given 72 hours to comply with a list of demands, including providing records of disciplining international students and audio/video recordings of protest activity.
Funding impact
Harvard's funding and legal response to DHS
The Trump administration's actions against Harvard date back to early April, when the university refused to comply with government directives on pro-Palestinian protests and diversity policies.
Since then, federal agencies like DHS and the National Institutes of Health have cut grant funding, impacting research projects at Harvard.
In response, Harvard has sued the administration in an attempt to reverse these restrictions.