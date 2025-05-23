6, including 'Sum 41' music agent, die in plane crash
A private jet crashed into a US Navy-owned housing complex in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The incident also injured eight others and set several homes and vehicles on fire.
The aircraft, a Cessna Citation II, took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and had a refueling stop in Wichita, Kansas, before heading west to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.
According to federal officials, the jet was carrying six persons, all of whom are presumed dead.
Victims
Sound Talent Group has represented artists
Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, and two employees were among those killed in the crash, the music agency said in a statement.
Sound Talent Group has represented artists such as American pop band Hanson, American singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, and Canadian rock group Sum 41. Hanson is well known for the earworm 1990s pop tune "MMMBop."
Shapiro was also the owner of Velocity Records.
Daniel Williams, former drummer for The Devil Wears Prada, is also feared to have died.
Crash details
Foggy conditions hindered landing, caused crash
The crash occurred just after 3:45am in thick fog.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said, "You could barely see in front of you."
The jet first hit power lines before crashing into a house and setting off a fire that damaged or destroyed at least 10 homes and several vehicles.
Aftermath of crash
Jet fuel ignites fires, residents evacuated
The crash caused jet fuel to spill down the streets, igniting half a dozen vehicles.
About 100 residents were evacuated to a nearby elementary school due to the fire and fumes.
San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl described the scene as "pretty horrific" with "jet fuel running down the streets and everything on fire all at once."
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway, preliminary report expected soon
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash site.
Debris was found under power lines across a quarter-mile-wide area.
A preliminary report is expected in two weeks, with a final report likely in over a year.
The plane, Cessna 550, commonly used for private business travel, can carry up to 10 passengers, but heavy damage may complicate casualty identification.