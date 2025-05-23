What's the story

A private jet crashed into a US Navy-owned housing complex in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The incident also injured eight others and set several homes and vehicles on fire.

The aircraft, a Cessna Citation II, took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and had a refueling stop in Wichita, Kansas, before heading west to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

According to federal officials, the jet was carrying six persons, all of whom are presumed dead.