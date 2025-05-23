Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling international students
What's the story
The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a move announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the revocation of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification (SEVP) after Harvard refused to comply with the DHS's request for foreign student conduct records requested last month.
Student impact
Harvard's international student body faces uncertainty
The decision affects a significant portion of Harvard's international student population, which constituted 27.2% of its enrollment in the 2024-25 academic year.
The university is home to 6,793 international students and has a total international academic population of 9,970 from over 140 countries.
This move has thrown these students into confusion and anxiety about their future at the institution.
Accusations leveled
White House accuses Harvard of anti-American activities
Announcing the decision, the White House said that "enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right" and accused Harvard leadership of turning "their once-great institution into a hotbed of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators."
"They have repeatedly failed to take action to address the widespread problems negatively impacting American students and now they must face the consequences of their actions," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told CNN.
University response
Harvard condemns revocation as 'unlawful' and retaliatory
Harvard has condemned the revocation as "unlawful," saying it threatens serious harm to both the university and the country.
The university argues that many of the administration's requests go beyond federal authority and violate constitutional rights.
It said it is "fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University - and this nation - immeasurably."
Conflict
Harvard is also facing other retaliatory measures
Harvard is also facing other retaliatory measures from the Trump administration, including a freeze on $2.2 billion in federal funds and plans to revoke its tax-exempt status.
Harvard and Trump officials have been at odds for months, with the administration demanding that the university make changes to campus programming, policies, employment, and admissions to combat on-campus antisemitism and eradicate what it labels "racist 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' practices."