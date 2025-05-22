What's the story

The United States House of Representatives has passed a major bill that embodies President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" was passed in a 215-214 vote after an all-night session.

The legislation extends tax cuts from Trump's first term, increases funding for border, deportation, and national defense priorities, reforms Medicaid with stricter work requirements, rolls back green energy tax incentives, and raises the debt limit by $4 trillion.