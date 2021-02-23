On Monday, the makers of Time To Dance finally announced when the movie will be out. The movie, which marks the debut of Isabelle Kaif, the sister of well-known film personality Katrina Kaif, will be releasing on March 12, 2021. It also features actor Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. "Time to let the moves take over," the announcement post read.

Announcement New posters gave an insight into the movie

Last evening, T-Series uploaded two stunning posters, giving a glimpse of Kaif and Pancholi's characters. While not much has been divulged about the storyline, the posters indicated the movie will revolve around a dance competition as an award was prominently seen in the background. Kaif and Pancholi, who wore stylish and glitzy attires, were spotted striking a dance pose.

Twitter Post 'Time to break free'

Details The movie was announced in 2018

Interestingly, Time To Dance was announced way back in 2018 but the makers didn't provide any update about the project. The movie has been directed by debutant Stanley D'costa, who is also a choreographer. It is produced by noted choreographer and director Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle. Sharing the poster on social media, Kaif wrote, "First Look is Here!! (sic)"

Work Another of Kaif's project has been pushed to backburner

Seemingly, Kaif's fortunes as far as film releases are concerned have not been going great as Kwatha, another one of her projects remains stalled. The film features superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. In fact, the filming had also started in 2019 but the coronavirus pandemic spoiled the 2020 release plans. There's no clarity on when the movie will hit screens.

Upcoming Kaif has been roped in for another movie