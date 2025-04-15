What's the story

The Lyrid meteor shower, a spring hallmark in the Northern Hemisphere, will peak on April 21-22.

This year's display promises to be extraordinary owing to nearly moonless night skies.

According to the American Meteor Society, as many as 18 "shooting stars" per hour could be visible at peak times.

For North America, the best viewing will be just after sunset due to daylight coinciding with the peak and a waning crescent moon rising post-midnight on April 21.