Modi government directs IndiGo to end lease with Turkish Airlines
What's the story
In a major development, the Indian government has asked IndiGo to terminate its aircraft lease agreement with Turkish Airlines within three months.
The move comes after Turkey's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
The directive was issued after the government canceled the security clearance of Celebi Aviation, a Turkish firm providing ground handling services at nine major airports in India, including Delhi.
Lease details
Lease extension request denied
IndiGo, which operates two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on a damp lease from Turkish Airlines, had a permit to do so until May 31.
The company had sought a six-month extension for the agreement. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation denied this request.
To minimize passenger disruption from immediate flight cancellations, IndiGo has been given a one-time three-month extension until August 31 for these damp-leased aircraft.
Termination assurance
IndiGo must end deal soon
The ministry's statement further clarified that the extension is subject to IndiGo's assurance to end the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this period and not seek any further extensions for these operations.
Currently, IndiGo operates direct flights to Istanbul with two leased aircraft from Turkish Airlines, each having over 500 seats.
The airline also provides codeshare seats to over 40 destinations in Europe and the US.
Security concerns
BCAS revokes security clearance of Celebi Airport Services
Following Turkey's support for Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd's security clearance on May 15.
The decision was made in light of national security concerns.
Several online travel portals and industry associations later issued advisories against traveling to Turkey amid these developments.
International relations
Turkey's support for Pakistan amid tensions with India
Turkey has openly backed Pakistan, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing solidarity with Islamabad.
Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Istanbul and met with Erdogan.
A statement from Erdogan's office after the meeting confirmed that both countries will strengthen cooperation in the defense, energy, and transportation sectors.