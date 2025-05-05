Mahindra reports strong Q4 results, revenue soars 25% to ₹31,350cr
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a leading manufacturer and distributor of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractors, has released its March quarter financial results today.
The company's consolidated revenue jumped 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹31,353 crore.
M&M's net profit for the quarter stood at ₹2,437 crore, marking a 19.6% YoY increase.
The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also witnessed significant growth. It jumped 39% over the previous year to ₹4,683 crore.
Margin expansion
EBITDA margin stood at 14.9%
The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 14.9%, up from last year's 13.4%.
M&M credited these stellar results to strong growth, execution excellence, and disciplined capital allocation.
In its auto segment, volumes during the quarter grew by 18%, while revenue market share grew by 310 basis points to 23.5%.
Market expansion
Farm equipment volumes and market share grow
M&M's farm equipment volumes also witnessed robust growth, jumping 23% YoY during the quarter.
The company's market share at the end of the financial year 2025 increased by 170 basis points to 43.3%.
Realizations for the quarter rose 5% from last year and 11% sequentially.
"Our results include nearly ₹10,000 crore of cash generation in financial year 2025, which gives us the ability to continue to drive value for our shareholders through strategic investments," said M&M Group CFO Amarjyoti Barua.
Dividend announcement
M&M declares dividend, shares see post-results surge
In view of its stellar performance, M&M has announced a dividend of ₹25.3 per share for its investors.
After the announcement of these results, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose by 3.34% to end at ₹3,024 today.
Notably, the stock had already gained 20% in the month preceding this earnings announcement.