What's the story

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a leading manufacturer and distributor of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractors, has released its March quarter financial results today.

The company's consolidated revenue jumped 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹31,353 crore.

M&M's net profit for the quarter stood at ₹2,437 crore, marking a 19.6% YoY increase.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also witnessed significant growth. It jumped 39% over the previous year to ₹4,683 crore.