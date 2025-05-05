What's the story

Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire investor, has announced that he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by end of this year.

His close aide Greg Abel will serve as next CEO effective January 1, 2026.

The news has triggered widespread recognition and appreciation for Buffett's incredible six-decade-long tenure at the helm of the company.

Over the years, he gave an unbelievable 5.5 million percent return on per-share value over a period from 1964 to 2024, according to Bloomberg.