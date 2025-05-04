What's the story

Greg Abel, the long-serving Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has been named as Warren Buffett's successor.

The announcement came during Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting, where Buffett said he would step down as CEO by December 31.

"It's working way better with Greg Abel than with me, because I don't want to work as hard as he works," said Buffett while praising Abel, who has overseen Berkshire's vast non-insurance operations and served as Buffett's trusted lieutenant for over a decade.