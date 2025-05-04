What's the story

In his final appearance as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has expressed concerns about the future of the US dollar.

Speaking at the company's 60th annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, the 94-year-old investment icon said, "Obviously, we wouldn't want to be owning anything that we thought was in a currency that was really going to hell."

"There could be... things happen in the United States that... make us want to own a lot of other currencies," he added.