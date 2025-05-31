What's the story

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have shown renewed confidence in Indian equities by turning net buyers for the second consecutive month.

In May, they pumped in a whopping ₹18,082 crore. This comes after an earlier investment of ₹4,243 crore in April.

The change comes after a period of heavy selling earlier this year due to global factors such as a strong Dollar and concerns over global interest rate movements.