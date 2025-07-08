Bihar family burned alive over witchcraft allegations: Here's what happened 

In a shocking event, five members of a family from Bihar 's Purnia district were allegedly burned alive by villagers on Sunday night, accusing them of practicing black magic. The victims have been identified as Babu Lal Oraon (50), his mother Kato Devi (65), wife Sita Devi (48), son Manjit Kumar (25), and daughter-in-law Rani Devi (23). Only one member of the family, who fled to his maternal grandmother's house in another village, survived the attack.

Attack details Attack on family in dead of night The attack was reportedly triggered when a villager named Ramdev Oraon's son died, and another son also became ill. Villagers suspected Sita of witchcraft and attacked her family. Recalling the attack, Sonu Kumar, Sita's son, said villagers armed with bamboo sticks assaulted his family, calling his mother a "witch." After the assault, they were burned alive, and the bodies were hidden under water hyacinth.

Investigation progress Police complaint filed by survivor son Purnia Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma said Sonu filed a police complaint on Monday. "Sonu Kumar said his family members were beaten and burned on suspicion of practicing 'witchcraft' and their bodies were thrown away. We have recovered the bodies," Sharma said. As of Monday, three men who allegedly led the mob have been arrested.

Relative Raids are ongoing "Four names are mentioned in the FIR, three have been arrested, but indications are emerging that the entire village may have been involved. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused and we are also investigating to check for any further involvements," Sharma said. Among those arrested is local occult practitioner Nakul Oraon, who is believed to have instigated the mob.